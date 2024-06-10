Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 24,800 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.54% of Limoneira worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter worth $882,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Limoneira Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -230.77%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

