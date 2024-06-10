Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,739,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000.
Fortrea Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of FTRE stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07.
Insider Activity at Fortrea
In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.
Fortrea Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
