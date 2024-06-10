Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,739,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,286,000.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

