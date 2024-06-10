Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 801.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 74,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $252.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.