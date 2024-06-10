First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,109 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Horizon by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,458,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,513 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 32.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 69.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5,349.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 652,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

