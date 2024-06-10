Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

