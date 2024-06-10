The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 196,775 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $119,740,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.