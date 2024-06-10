AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Raised to £150 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from £130 ($166.56) to £150 ($192.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($144.78) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a £105 ($134.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £120.86 ($154.85).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £125.98 ($161.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,038.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a 1-year high of £127.04 ($162.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £108.36.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

