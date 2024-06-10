Berenberg Bank Increases British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 500

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.41) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.18).

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 429.20 ($5.50) on Friday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.37), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,323.95). Insiders purchased a total of 117 shares of company stock valued at $44,988 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

