Berenberg Bank Increases British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 500

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 469 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.41) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($5.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 432 ($5.53) to GBX 405 ($5.19) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404 ($5.18).
In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.37), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($71,323.95). Insiders purchased a total of 117 shares of company stock valued at $44,988 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
