CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,239,000 after acquiring an additional 684,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 133.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 19.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.11 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.