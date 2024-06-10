Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $268.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

