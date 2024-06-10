Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 283.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

