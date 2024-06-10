Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

