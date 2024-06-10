Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.77 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,176,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,688.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,680.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,553.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,181.71 and a twelve month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

