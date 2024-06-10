Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $140.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

