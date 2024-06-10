Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 155.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after acquiring an additional 57,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,377 shares of company stock worth $2,356,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $226.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.11. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.32 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

