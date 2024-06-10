Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.