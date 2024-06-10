Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,441,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

