Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

HBAN opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

