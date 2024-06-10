Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $226.80.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

