Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $270,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 449,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,238.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,669 shares of company stock worth $21,532,240 in the last quarter.

Snap Stock Up 2.6 %

Snap stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

