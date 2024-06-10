Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $176.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.64. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

