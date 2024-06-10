Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.14 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 259.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 268.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 552.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

