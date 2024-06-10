Olistico Wealth LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

