Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,571 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 186.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $68.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

