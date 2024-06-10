Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 8,852 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.44 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

