Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 873.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
