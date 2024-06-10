Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 873.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.