Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,102 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $513.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.65 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

