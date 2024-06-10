Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 10,752 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1,435.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,487,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Meritage Homes by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock opened at $169.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.45 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

