Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,020 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $198.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

