Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,075,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.58 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

