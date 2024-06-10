Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

