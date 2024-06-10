Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $219,970.60 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $449,322.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30.

KPTI opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

