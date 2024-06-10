Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,964,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $118,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

