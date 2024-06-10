Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,202. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $1,044.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $902.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $827.54. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

