Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 564.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $79,592,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in XPO by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,191,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after buying an additional 689,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in XPO by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after buying an additional 545,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

