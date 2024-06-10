Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 573,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,221 shares of company stock worth $10,557,577. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.