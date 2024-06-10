LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 286.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,743 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 150,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile



LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

