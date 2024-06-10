Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

WPRT stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.80. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Westport Fuel Systems makes up 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.46% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

