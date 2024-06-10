Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

SGMT stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

