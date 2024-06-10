Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 97.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $3,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

