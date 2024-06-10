Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.13 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.