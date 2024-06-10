Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,234 shares of company stock worth $764,731. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Primerica by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $226.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.