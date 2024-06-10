Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several research firms recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.10. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

