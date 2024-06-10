Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock valued at $21,533,345. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

