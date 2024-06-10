dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About dentalcorp

TSE DNTL opened at C$7.80 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

