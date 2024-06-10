Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter.

Yunji Price Performance

Shares of YJ stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

