Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.