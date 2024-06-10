Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

