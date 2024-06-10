Oracle (ORCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

