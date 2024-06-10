Oracle (ORCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %
ORCL stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.