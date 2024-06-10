Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.46 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

