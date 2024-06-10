Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Vera Bradley has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRA opened at $7.81 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $240.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

